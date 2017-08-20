Storm Team 27: Warm and humid to start the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will increase overnight as the next storm system approaches our region. There is a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the early morning. Watch for Patchy fog. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast for Monday. Highs will build into the mid to upper 80’s. It will be warm and humid.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER

It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

*Watching for stronger storms Tuesday as a cold front pushes into our area. The risk for strong storms will wrap up into Tuesday night with better weather moving in through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%).

High: 86

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 56

