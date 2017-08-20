Storm Team 27: Warm and humid to start the week

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will increase overnight as the next storm system approaches our region.  There is a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the early morning.  Watch for Patchy fog.  The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast for Monday.  Highs will build into the mid to upper 80’s.  It will be warm and humid.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER
It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

*Watching for stronger storms Tuesday as a cold front pushes into our area.  The risk for strong storms will wrap up into Tuesday night with better weather moving in through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%).
High: 86

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s