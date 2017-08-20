Thomas R. Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Services will be held Saturday, August 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Thomas R. Smith, 65, of Warren, who died Sunday, August 20.

Thomas was born on February 7, 1952 in Youngstown a son of David and Bess Smith.

He was a millwright and was retired from Wheatland Tube.

He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He loved his dogs like his “second children”, Ethan and Buddy.

Thomas leaves his son, Thomas D. Carmine–Smith of Newton Falls; a daughter, Lea (Dave) Smelko of Medina and a sister, Jayne Galioto of Struthers.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 26, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.