Warren Police investigating body found in field

A citizen spotted a dead body in a field along Northwest Boulevard Sunday afternoon

By Published: Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating after a citizen spotted a dead body in a field along Northwest Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 2400 block of NW Boulevard.

Trumbull dispatch says that a neighbor who first saw the body was the one who called for help.

Police have not yet identified the body.

They’re also not releasing any information about how the victim died or how long they might’ve been in the field.

There’s also no word yet on whether a crime may have been committed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and stick with WKBN on air for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s