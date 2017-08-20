Youngstown church’s racial justice vigil preaches unity, acceptance

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown held a vigil for racial justice on Sunday

By Published:
A local church in Youngstown wants to bring people of all faiths and backgrounds together.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church in Youngstown wants to bring people of all faiths and backgrounds together.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown held a vigil for racial justice on Sunday.

It comes a little more than a week after violence in Charlottsville, Virginia left one woman dead.

The event was started by the Valley Voices in Action. They’re urging all people in the Valley to come together for peace and equality.

“We just wanted to have a community response to show the Mahoning Valley residents belief, support, strong unity tolerance, acceptance and love,” said Dr. Alexis Smith, Valley Voices United for Change.

This year all proceeds will be donated to the family of Grace Graham, a 6-month old battling a heart condition.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s