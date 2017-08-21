Barbara Jean Wooldridge Obituary

CHAMPION TOWSHIP, Ohio – Barbara Jean Wooldridge, 81, of Champion Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday evening, August 21, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born July 11, 1936 in Warren, the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Mary Ellen Miller Profera. She was a Trumbull County resident most of her life.

Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Glendale College while residing in Glendale, Arizona.

Barbara was a member of the Wildare United Methodist Church in Champion and the Red Hat Ladies Society.

She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey E. (Heide) Jardine of Vienna, Bradley S. (Tracy) Jardine and William W. (Jean) Wooldridge III both of Champion; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brooke, Zarek, Amanda and Bradley, Jr.; one brother, Charles (RoseMary) Profera of Warren and one sister, Marian Crowbridge of Warren.

Her husband, William W. Wooldridge, whom she married December 22, 1972 preceded her in death August 31, 1978.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 North Park Ext in Champion with Pastor Jody Baker officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11 a.m. service time at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wildare United Methodist Church memorial fund or to the Neuropathy Association, 60 E. 42nd Street, Suite 942, New York, NY 10165.

