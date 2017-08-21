Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease

Jerry Lewis died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas at age 91

KEN RITTER, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2005 file photo, longtime host Jerry Lewis performs during the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon in Beverly Hills, Calif. MDA said Friday, May 1, 2015, that the Labor Day television fundraising tradition for decades, is ending. Celebrities including Frank Sinatra, John Lennon and Michael Jackson to Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez have performed on the telethon, first hosted by Lewis and Dean Martin in 1956. It moved to Labor Day in 1966. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this Sept. 5, 2005 file photo, longtime host Jerry Lewis performs during the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say Jerry Lewis died of heart disease, but the wording of his death certificate differs from what was reported earlier.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday that Lewis’ official cause of death was end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.

Lewis was the clownish comic hailed as an artistic genius and the host for decades of annual muscular dystrophy telethons.

He died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas at age 91.

Fudenberg says coroner deputies had been told Lewis died of ischemic cardiomyopathy.

Ferozan Malal is the hospice and palliative medicine physician in Las Vegas who signed Lewis’ death certificate.

She tells The Associated Press that peripheral vascular disease and ischemic cardiomyopathy both fall under the category of end-stage cardiac disease.

Related Posts