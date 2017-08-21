Did the solar eclipse change the temperature in the Valley?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With about 80 percent coverage during the solar eclipse, we had calls come into the newsroom, asking about the temperature change during the eclipse.

The sky began darkening at 1 p.m., and at 2:30 p.m., the moon almost completely covered the sun.

It may have felt cooler during that time, but WKBN 27 First News Meteorologist Paul Wetzl found there wasn’t much of a temperature difference.

Around 2:30 p.m., Paul found that the temperature dropped about 1 degree.

Why did it feel so much cooler outside? Watch the above video to see why it always feels cooler in the shade.