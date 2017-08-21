Dolores K. Hollibaugh Hardin Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Dolores K. Hollibaugh Hardin of Sharon passed away peacefully at 3:47 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage. She was 87.

Dolores was born May 11, 1930, in Sharpsville, a daughter of Percy and Aimee Campbell Hollibaugh and was a 1947 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was employed as a cashier at the former Sharon store, downtown Sharon and later was a manager at H&R Block in the Eastwood Mall, Niles, Ohio, where she was employed there for 25 years and taught classes on tax preparation.

Delores was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church.

She played in several card clubs throughout the years and hosted a Thursday night card night with several close friends. She was also an avid bowler and participated in league play during the 70’s and 80’s.

She is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Werling, New Castle and Terri Schell and her husband, Neal, whom she resided with until her decline in health; a son, David Hardin and his wife, Diane of Transfer; five grandchildren, Carrie Green, Amy Adamo and her husband, Marc Anthony, Stefanie Blair and her husband, Gene “Geno”, Miranda Deliscio and David Hardin; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Caleb Byerly, Alize, Stella and Geno Blair, Roman Adamo and Makayla Hardin; a sister, Ghene Bour and her husband, Tom of Hermitage and half-sister, Carol of California.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son and a brother, Grant Hollibaugh.

Calling hour will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, August 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24 in the funeral home with Rev. Harley Williams, associate pastor of S. Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville.