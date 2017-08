WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A solar eclipse is such a rare phenomenon that even the President took time to witness it.

While Washington, D.C. was not in the path of totality — where the moon covered 100 percent of the sun — President Trump checked out the partial eclipse from the White House.

He watched the eclipse from the Truman Balcony, joined by the First Lady and their son, Barron.

All three wore special glasses for safe viewing of the sun.