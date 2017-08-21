Guyer scores winner on Holt’s error, Indians top Red Sox 5-4

Brandon Guyer slid into the bag as the throw skipped past third baseman Rafael Devers, then got to his feet and raced across home plate

Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Brandon Guyer scored when first baseman Brock Holt threw away Roberto Perez’s bunt in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

After Guyer’s leadoff double against Brandon Workman (0-1), Holt fielded the bunted ball and tried to throw out Guyer at third. Guyer slid into the bag as the throw skipped past third baseman Rafael Devers, then got to his feet and raced across home plate. Teammates ran onto the field and doused Perez with water and white powder.

Perez also had a three-run homer in the second inning.

Cody Allen (1-6) allowed Christian Vazquez’s leadoff single in the 10th, but retired the next three hitters. The inning ended when shortstop Francisco Lindor ran down Mookie Betts’ popup in center field with his back to home plate.

Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller left in the seventh inning after aggravating the patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Miller recently returned after over two weeks on the disabled list with the knee injury.

