Helen “Vivian” Allen Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Helen “Vivian” Allen, 92, of Howland, died peacefully at Windsor House of Champion on Monday, August 21, 2017.

She was born December 2, 1924 in Warren, the daughter of Robert and Della (O’Donnell) Keeler and had lived in the area all her life.

A member of the former Second Christian Church of Warren, Vivian worked as supervisor of quality control for Ohio Lamp. She had also worked as a realtor for Sava Realty.

She loved animals and making candy and at one time operated her own candy business. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Larry (Rachel) Allen of Johnston and Terri Allen of Howland; five grandchildren, Raymond Bott, Shane (Linda) Allen, Tim (Kathy) Allen, Jim Jastatt, Jr. and Michael Jastatt and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cody and Jenna Allen and Nick Bott.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Russell H. Allen, whom she married June 12, 1942 and who died December 6, 2013, after 71 years of marriage; a son, Gary Allen; a sister, Betty Thigpen and a brother, Wayne Keeler.

Private services will be conducted.

Interment will take place at Howland Township Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made either to MVI Hospice or Windsor House of Champion, both to whom the family would like to extend sincere thanks for their wonderful care and compassion.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.