Joseph Stabile Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Joseph Stabile, 89, died at 11:40 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Vista Center at the Ridge following an extended illness.

He was born in Mansfield on June 3, 1928 the son of Phillip and Anna (Scaduta) Stabile.

Joseph retired in 1985 after working 39 years as a slitter in the Cold Roll Department at Warren Republic and LTV Steel.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, spending time at his cabin in Quebec, Canada and traveling across the United States and Canada.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Edith Eleanor (Barnett) Stabile whom he married on October 18, 1947; two sons, William Joseph Stabile of Mineral Ridge, Phillip Ernest (Diana) Stabile of Austintown; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip Stabile of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, William; sister, Rose Mullins and a brother, LeRoy Stabile.

The funeral will be Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Rev. Donald Hall will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

