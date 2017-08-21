Large and in charge: Hubbard leads Sharpsville into 2017

SHARPSVILLE, PA (WKBN)-The Sharpsville football team has a mighty force on their offensive line this season.

“I wouldn’t want to be the other kid,” said Head Coach Paul Piccirilli

“I would hate to be on the other side getting run over by him, he is a big boy,” says teammate Bobby Besser.

“I was like 6’3, 340 in 7th grade,” said Sharpsville lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard.

“Everyone is just looking at me, and I used to look at pictures and I am like, man I am towering over everybody this is insane.”

Big could be an understatement when talking about Sharpsville junior Ja’Quay Hubbard.

“Freshman year, you guys saw me, I was up to 430 pounds.”

But being big was a small problem. Major Division 1 colleges wanted him slimmer and faster, and Hubbard got the message, losing 100 pounds since his freshman year. While getting help from Farrell native and former NFL lineman Mike Adams.

“I am so blessed to have him in my life because he has been in the position I am trying to go,” says Hubbard.

“He would come and pick me up every morning at 5 A.M. and we would go workout. He showed me if you want to be the best, you have to do what the best do.”

The training and weight loss helped Hubbard’s footwork, so much so he is moving from tackle to guard. Which in the Blue Devils offense means the 6’8, 330-pound frame of Hubbard will have a full head of steam to deal with opposing tacklers.

“So much quicker. He is going to wreck a lot of havoc,” says Coach Piccirilli

“With me pulling around and trapping we open up the bigger holes so Bobby Besser, and Cam Prebble, and Noah can get right down the down blocks and hopefully the band is playing,” Hubbard says.

A healthy and experienced Sharpsville squad could mean the band will get a workout this season. The offense averaged over 30 points per game a year ago but it wasn’t enough, in the end, losing to Wilmington in the District 10 Championship, something that hasn’t sat well with Hubbard and the Blue Devils.

“Last two years, we lost D-10 so that was a big heartbreak. Definitely, want to bring it back this year,” says Besser.

“We always had a goal of getting to the D-10 Championship, well, we have done that, for I don’t know how many times in a row. I have been there twice and lost it. We want to win it, make it to the Western Finals and try and make a crack at states. Cause 1997, that was a long time ago, 20 year anniversary sounds pretty sweet.” says Hubbard.

Sharpsville opens the season up Friday against West Middlesex.