Liberty PD: Drunk man punched officer in face, cursed police

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man who they said punched an officer at a Liberty motel Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Motel 30 on Motor Inn Drive just before 3 p.m. for a noise complaint.

Officers said 33-year-old Balentin Enamorado Barrera was drunk and trying to start fights with other people staying at the motel.

When police told him to quiet down and go back to his room, they said he clenched his fists, puffed out his chest, and stared at one of the officers, as if challenging him to a fight.

According to a police report, Enamorado Barrera said, “F*** the police” in Spanish.

Police said he still refused to go back to his room and continued to shout at others in the motel through the doors.

As officers tried to arrest Enamorado Barrera, they said he punched one of them in the face.

They were able to handcuff him and arrest him on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

