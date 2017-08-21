Lloyd Lee Palmer Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lloyd Lee Palmer, 85, of Youngstown died late Monday evening, August 21 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Lloyd was born December 15, 1931 in Knox County, Tennessee and came to this area as a child.

After graduating from high school, Lloyd served his country as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

Lloyd was retired from Hynes Industries where he was employed for many years maintaining the cranes.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298, the Catholic War Veterans of Youngstown and the Petri Club of Youngstown.

He leaves a great-niece, Sherry Rubino of East Palestine.

Besides his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Palmer and two nephews, Robert Palmer and Daniel Palmer.

A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

