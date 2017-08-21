Maple Heights teen charged with robbery of Warren store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Maple Heights teen was arrested, charged with the armed robbery of a Warren store over the weekend.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christohn Harvey early Saturday morning. He’s charged with robbing the LLC Market on Palmyra Road.

After receiving a call from the store, an officer spotted two men running nearby, on Parkman Road SW. Police said the suspects were wearing masks and one was carrying a bag, believed to be stolen property.

The officer began chasing the men at which time one of the men stumbled and dropped the bag, spilling change onto the grass. Both suspects then continued running on Oak Street SW and Pearl Street SW, according to a police report.

Police said after being surrounded by officers, one of the suspects — identified as Harvey — dropped a loaded gun and surrendered. Police said he was also found with a pocket knife.

An employee of the store said two men with masks jumped through the drive-thru window, pointing guns at him. He said they then stole cash from the register and Black and Mild and White Owl cigars.

Police said the cash and cartons of cigars were found in the back yard of a home on Pearl Street SW.

Harvey pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Monday and is due in court again on Thursday.