Mary Frances Baltich Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Mary Frances Baltich passed away Monday afternoon, August 21 at The Vista.

Mary was born July 11, 1921 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida the daughter of Antony and Mary Corrine Stockstill Welsh.

Mary moved to McDonald in 1946.

She was of the Baptist faith and loved to play the piano.

Mary will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Richard Robsel of Girard; grandchildren, Amy (Luke) Miner, Daniel D. (Julie) Baltich, Holly Baltich, Daniel Robsel and Brock Robsel; great-grandchildren, Haley, Zachary, Ryan Miner, Aaron, Marcus, Sadie Baltich and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; grandson, Aaron Baltich; brother, Robert D. Welsh, Sr. and sister, Jessie Thomas.

The family would like to thank everyone at The Vista for making Mary’s last year’s enjoyable and also thank everyone at North Side Hospital for the excellent care and compassion she received.

Mary’s wishes were not to have any funeral services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.