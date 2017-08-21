Mom of Liberty boy who was shot facing criminal charges

Kendrasia Johneisha May is charged with child endangering and obstructing justice charges

By Published:
Police say a young boy was shot Sunday night in Liberty. He was taken to Northside Hospital and then life-flighted to Akron's Children's Hospital for further treatment.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges were filed Monday against the mother of a two-year-old boy who was shot in Liberty on August 13. 

Kendrasia Johneisha May is facing felony child endangering and misdemeanor obstructing justice charges. She will be issued a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Family of the boy took him to Northside Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was later flown to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the boy was shot during a family gathering at his home on Northgate Avenue, although it is unknown what exactly happened.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said investigators were skeptical that the child shot himself and brought in an expert to interview the child. That expert doubts that the child shot himself.

Tisone said they don’t believe the mother shot the child.

Police still don’t have the weapon, but the incident remains under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s