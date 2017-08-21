Mom of Liberty boy who was shot facing criminal charges

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges were filed Monday against the mother of a two-year-old boy who was shot in Liberty on August 13.

Kendrasia Johneisha May is facing felony child endangering and misdemeanor obstructing justice charges. She will be issued a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Family of the boy took him to Northside Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was later flown to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the boy was shot during a family gathering at his home on Northgate Avenue, although it is unknown what exactly happened.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said investigators were skeptical that the child shot himself and brought in an expert to interview the child. That expert doubts that the child shot himself.

Tisone said they don’t believe the mother shot the child.

Police still don’t have the weapon, but the incident remains under investigation.

