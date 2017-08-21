Negotiations continue between YSU’s union, administration

Members of the YSU OEA will be meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of negotiations with the administration

youngstown state university

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As classes at Youngstown State University begin Wednesday, the union representing the university’s professors and instructors is still looking for a new contract.

Members of the YSU OEA will be meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of negotiations with the administration. They will also be voting on whether to authorize their bargaining team to issue a strike notice, if they feel that’s necessary.

Both sides agreed to go into fact-finding to try and resolve a number of issues that are still separating them.

That report is not due for another couple weeks. After that, both sides would have 10 days to accept or reject it.

