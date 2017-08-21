Painting of Confederate general captured in East Liverpool removed from state park

Salt Fork state park

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) – A painting of a Confederate general has been removed from a state park lodge in eastern Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources oversees the parks and made the decision.

A department spokesman tells The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge that the canvas painting of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan is in storage after being removed from the Salt Fork State Park Lodge.

The painting shows Morgan on horseback and another soldier holding a Confederate battle flag.

Morgan led a raid through Ohio during the Civil War in 1863 before he and his men were captured near East Liverpool.

He escaped and fled Ohio but was later killed.

Several Ohio cities have removed Confederate markers in the wake of last week’s violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 

