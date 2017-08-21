Photos: Solar eclipse in the Valley

By Published:
Solar Eclipse in the Valley
With solar eclipse glasses at the ready, families gather at the Mill Creek Metroparks viewing party for the first total eclipse where the sun is completely blocked in the U.S. since 1979.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Great American Eclipse happened on Monday, Aug. 21.

It was the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in practically a century.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024, when it will pass through the Youngstown area.

