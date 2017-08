STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio judge has been shot in front of a courthouse in Jefferson County, WTRF reports.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdulla told WRTF that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot a little after 8 a.m. Monday.

Reports say the bailiff returned fire, killing one of the suspects. Another suspect is in custody.

The judge was flown to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

