Rita M. Yankle Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 23, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine’s Church, officiated by Father John Keehner, for Rita M. Yankle, 87, who died Monday morning, August 21 at her residence.

Rita was born June 17, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Daisy (Godward) O’Neil.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School and a member of St. Christine’s Church.

Rita was a devoted wife and caring mother to her five sons. She was a loving mother-in-law and a special grandmother, who dedicated her life to her family.

She leaves her sons, William, Jr. (Linda) of Frisco, Texas; James (Davene) of Columbus; Thomas (Kimberly) of Canton; Robert (Mary) of North Lima and Donald (Christine) of Canfield; nine grandchildren, Carlie, Dylan, Chandler, Spencer, Thomas Jr., Kelly, Maggie, Donny and Jaclyn and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Reese, Madison and Layla.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Yankle, Sr., whom she married on April 7, 1951; her sisters, Margaret McMahon and Irene Clarke and her brothers, George, Thomas and Edward.

The family would like to send their appreciation to her devoted caregivers, Barbara Caffey, Linda Beachum and Mildred Manigault for all the special care they gave to Rita.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, August 23 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.