Ruth E. Forsyth Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Private funeral services will be held for Ruth E. Forsyth, 97 of Girard, who passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 21 with her family by her side.

Ruth was born February 13, 1920 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Frank Thomas.

She was a 1938 graduate of South High School and worked for ten years at the Higbee Co in Cleveland, then transferred to McKelvey’s in Youngstown becoming the training director for ten years.

Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church in New Castle and enjoyed fishing, bingo and camping with family.

Her husband Mark S. Forsyth, whom she married March 13, 1940, passed away March 13, 1989.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John (Joyce) Forsyth of Lewisburg, Kentucky and Mariann (Robert) Ulam of Marathon, Florida; grandchildren, James W. (Sherry) Forsyth, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Melanie Minen of Medina, Mark Ulam of Camdenton, Missouri, Amy (Robert) Romigh of North Jackson, Susan (Scott) Porter of Lewisburg, Kentucky, Deanna (Russ) Vogelsong of Wadsworth, Stephanie Henderson of Bowling Green Kentucky and Tiffany (Brian) Wilson of Bowling Green, Kentucky and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by a son, James W. Forsyth, Sr. and a granddaughter, Rhonda Renee Forsyth.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.