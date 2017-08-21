Sebring Police: Suspect punched officer during arrest

Jordan Anthony is charged with felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business

Jordan Anthony, charged with felonious assault in Sebring.

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a North Benton man punched an officer after a traffic stop in Sebring on Sunday night.

An officer pulled over the driver after she failed to stop at a light on Ohio Avenue and 15th Street, according to a police report.

Police said the woman apologized for the traffic violation and said she was driving her passenger’s home, according to police.

Police said during their investigation, both passengers became agitated and began yelling. One of the passengers, 25-year-old Jordan Anthony, began recording the officer while yelling profanities, according to the report.

Police arrested the North Benton man at which time he started to resist arrest, punching an officer, according to the report. Police said another officer was injured after Anthony fell on his ankle.

Anthony, who police said refused to provide his identification, is charged with felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

