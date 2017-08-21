Storm Team 27: A warm start to the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The small risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast today. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm and humid.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER

Today will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

*Watching for stronger storms Tuesday as a cold front pushes into our area. The risk for strong storms will wrap up into Tuesday night with better weather moving in through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%).

High: 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 60