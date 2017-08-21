Storm Team 27: More storms on the way for Tuesday

Youngstown, Ohio Forecast

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers or thunderstorms will wrap up this evening.  Warm and humid overnight with lows near 70.  Patchy fog possible in spots.

*Watching for stronger storms once again Tuesday:
The risk will increase into the afternoon and evening.  The risk for strong storms will wrap up into Tuesday night with better weather moving in through the end of the week.

Cooler temperatures on the way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.  (40%)
Low:  69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be strong into afternoon and evening. (90%)
High: 82

Tuesday night:  Showers or thunderstorms early.  Some may be strong.  (80%)
Low:  58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.  Isolated sprinkle in the snowbelt later in the day. (20%)
High: 73

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle.  Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 71 Low: 52

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 49

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 75  Low:  50

Monday: Partly sunny.  Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  76  Low:  53

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low:  55

 

