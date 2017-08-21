Storm Team 27: Watching for storms late afternoon into evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watching for scattered showers or thunderstorm this afternoon into early tonight. Some storms may be strong. Gusty wind, hail and heavy rain the main threat. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm and humid.

*Watching for stronger storms once again Tuesday as a cold front pushes into our area. The risk for strong storms will wrap up into Tuesday night with better weather moving in through the end of the week.

FORECAST

This afternoon: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. Isolated strong storms possible into tonight. (60%).

High: 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Chance for a strong storm early. (60%)

Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 60