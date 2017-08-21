The 2024 solar eclipse will cover most of Ohio in darkness

Ohio is in the path of totality for the next total solar eclipse in seven years

By Alex George and NBC4 Staff Published:
Solar Eclipse in the Valley
A view of the eclipse from Poland.

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) — If you didn’t get a chance to see the Great American Eclipse that swept across the country Monday, then mark your calendars for Monday, April 8, 2024.

That will be the next big total solar eclipse to hit North America. Totality will start in Mexico and then sweet across Texas to Maine in a diagonal.

Ohio is in the path of totality this time around. It will also have peaks of darkness lasting 4½ minutes, nearly twice as long as Monday’s eclipse.

“That one, the path of totality passes just to the west of Youngstown,” said Curt Spivey, Youngstown State University’s Planetarium engineer.

Spivey said the planetarium is already planning for the event, so hang onto your eclipse viewing glasses – you will be able to reuse them in 2024.

After that, another total solar eclipse will occur in 2045 stretching from California to Florida. This one will block out the sun for over 6 minutes, which will make it the longest total solar eclipse experienced anywhere in the world until 2114.

