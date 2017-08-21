Viola M. Clark Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Viola M. Clark, 96 of Austintown, formerly of Berlin Center who died early Monday morning, August 21 at Briarfield Manor.

Viola was born April 16, 1921 in Berlin Center, a daughter of the late Leroy and Grace (Eckenrode) Hilles and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated in 1939 from Western Reserve High School where she played basketball.

Viola worked as a foreman for TRW, Inc. for 18 years, retiring in 1984.

She loved to play cards, especially 500 and Euchre and belonged to several card clubs. Viola also enjoyed taking care of her yard and making sure her yard was well kept.

She leaves her daughter, Clydene (Larry Garland) of Girard; three sisters, Bernice Sturgeon of Youngstown, Marjorie Chizmar of Austintown and Barbara (Don) Grant of Ravenna; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one due in October.

Besides her parents, Viola Was preceded in death by a son, Clyde W. Clark; two brothers, Burton Hilles, Richard Hilles; Ruth Stroup and Carole Chambers.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 24 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.