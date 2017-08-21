Warren Police: Suspects stole drugs from overdose victim’s pockets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Newton Falls man and a Warren woman rummaged through the pockets of a woman who was overdosing, trying to steal from her.

Friday afternoon, police got the call about an overdose near Oak Street and Nevada Avenue. A 49-year-old woman was sitting against a telephone pole in the area and was unconscious.

The caller told police that he witnessed a man and woman, later identified as Anthony Santone, II and Tabitha Kelm, attempt to drag the woman into the tall grass on the side of the road. He said he yelled over to Santone and Kelm that they couldn’t leave the woman in the grass and said they then dragged her over to the telephone pole and began going through her pockets.

The caller said Santone and Kelm took drugs out of the woman’s pockets and ran down Nevada Avenue, according to a police report.

Police gave naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, to the woman, and she regained consciousness. When asked about the drugs in her pockets, the woman told police that she had Klonopin, but it was missing, according to a police report.

The woman said she recently met the man and woman, who she said she knew as Phil and Sandy.

Police stopped Santone and Kelm walking on Parkman Road and said they appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Santone told police that the woman said she was fine and to leave her. He denied dragging her into the grass, according to the report.

Police didn’t find the drugs but said Kelm had two cut straws in her purse, which they believed were used to snort drugs.

Both were taken to the Trumbull County Jail — Kelm on drug paraphernalia charges and Santone on a robbery charge.

When questioned later, Santone told police that he was looking for $3 from the woman’s pockets. He said she owed him money and he was trying to get it back.

