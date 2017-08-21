Warren robbery victim said suspect told him he was ‘going to jail anyway’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two suspects over the weekend who they say tried to rob a man at the Sunoco gas station.

The victim called police just before 2 a.m. Saturday to report the attempted robbery.

He said he was standing outside near the door when a maroon-colored SUV pulled up to one of the pumps. He said a passenger then got out, holding a gun, and told him to follow him to the back of the store.

The victim refused and told police a customer then pulled up to a nearby pump, causing the SUV to leave the area. Before it left, the victim was able to get the car’s license plate number, according to a police report.

Police spotted the vehicle at a house on Cherry Avenue NW and ordered 35-year-old John Boyers out of the house. Police said 27-year-old Patrick McCombs was found hiding in the basement, and he was also arrested.

Police said two guns were found in the basement, one of which was reported stolen.

The victim identified McCombs as the man who tried to rob him. He said during the robbery attempt, McCombs threatened to shoot him, saying, “I’m going to prison anyway.”

Boyers and McCombs face robbery and probation violation charges. They pleaded not guilty and are due in Warren Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.