Wellsville High seminar warns of teen drug, alcohol use and tricks

"Operation: Street Smart" wants to catch parents up with some teenagers' tricks nowadays with drugs and alcohol

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Many new things are thrown at kids when they get to high school — jobs, driving a car, more freedom.

But sometimes drugs and alcohol also get thrown into that mix.

An Ohio group wants to make sure the community is caught up with the times and tricks that some teenagers these days have up their sleeves.

“It kind of amazes me that they have so many ways of hiding their dope and the alcohol,” Joe Lascola said. “I’m very surprised at that.”

Lascola wasn’t the only person in the crowd at Wellsville High School that was surprised by some of the ways people are hiding and storing drugs and alcohol nowadays.

That’s why the Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the local school district brought in “Operation: Street Smart.”

“It’s often a graduation process between the alcohol, the marijuana, to the cocaine and then eventually off onto the opioids that we’re seeing,” Bryan McGlaughlin said.

The program was put on by officers from the Franklin County Sheriff Office.

Concealing and consuming — and new drug and alcohol terminology — were all taught to show parents and the community exactly what they need to be looking out for and discussing with teens.

“Pay attention to what your kids are doing, pay attention to who their friends are,” McGlaughlin said. “Know their friends, know your kids.”

Flashlights, nuts and bolts and even batteries were among different tools they found either on people in searches or sold in smoke or novelty shops.

They said it’s time to reach out to the kids to put an end to the alcohol and drug epidemic.

