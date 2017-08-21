WKBN Game of the Week returns for 17th season

2017 marks the seventeenth season of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

High School Football Game of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2017 marks the seventeenth season of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week. This fall, WKBN Sports Team 27 will air a total of sixteen games. FOX Youngstown is the home every Friday night at 11PM throughout the season. Friday night’s action will replay Saturday mornings at 9AM on MyYTV.

Chad Krispinsky returns for his thirteenth season calling all of the action. He is joined in the booth by former Youngstown State Lineman Brian Mellott.

There will also be three LIVE telecasts airing on MyYTV on select Thursdays and Saturdays this season.

Playoff action likewise returns this fall, as valley teams will vie for a coveted state title on “High school football’s biggest stage.”

The following games have been scheduled so far, with future game broadcast matchup updates coming soon.

Thursday August 24, 2017
Warren JFK vs. Champion (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV)

Friday August 25, 2017
East Palestine vs. Salem (Tape Delay broadcast at 11PM on FOX Youngstown/Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)

Saturday August 26, 2017
Springfield vs. South Range (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV)

***Check back with WKBN.com for upcoming broadcast details throughout the season.

Fans can watch the Game of the Week on the following channels:

Fox Youngstown Digital over the air at 27.2
Fox Youngstown – Direct TV – Channel 62

Fox Youngstown – Armstrong – Basic – Channel 15
Fox Youngstown – Armstrong – Channel 105 – HD

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Warren/Trumbull County – Basic – Channel 10
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Warren/Trumbull County – HD – Channel 1010

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Youngstown – Basic – Channel 4
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Youngstown – HD – Channel 1004

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Struthers – Basic – Channel 11
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Struthers – HD – Channel 1011

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Salem/Lisbon – Basic – Channel 12
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Salem/Lisbon – HD – Channel 1012

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Sharon/Hermitage – Basic – Channel 11
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Sharon/Hermitage – HD – Channel 1011

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Greenville/Fredonia – Basic – Channel 12
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Greenville/Fredonia – HD – Channel 1012

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Craig Beach – Basic – Channel 12
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Craig Beach – HD – Channel 1012

Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Guilford – Basic – Channel 12
Fox Youngstown – Time Warner – Guilford – HD – Channel 1012

Select Thursday and Saturday games will be broadcast LIVE on MyYTV which is available on the following channels:

Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
Time Warner Channel 373

