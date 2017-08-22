2017 Canfield Fair – Friday guide

Friday guide to the Canfield Fair

Demolition Derby

Where: Grandstand

When: 8 PM

More events

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting – Post time 11 AM

Canfield Fair “Flatbread Pizza” contest, Arts & Crafts one day special – Hay & Grain Bldg #26 – 1:15 PM

Bike Nite – 3 PM

YSU pep rally, South Stage – 5 PM

Junior fair auction

Market poultry sale, Coliseum #8 – 5:30 PM

Market beef followed by market feeders, Coliseum #8 – 7 PM

Judging schedule

Jr. fair market beef showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 8 AM

4-H saddle horse, North Ring – 8:30 AM

Draft horse: Halter, East Ring – 8:30 AM

Sheep, Sheep barn #36 – 9 AM

Cattle: Holstein, South cattle complex – 9 AM

Ponies registered Welsh/Hackney/Shetland, South ring – 9 AM

Jr. fair feeder calf showmanship, Coliseum #8 – 11 AM

Ponies: Grade (46″ & under), South ring – 1 PM

Jr. saddle horse drill team, North ring – 4 PM

Dog agility demonstrations, North ring – 5 PM

Cattle: Limousin, South cattle complex – 5 PM

Cattle: Maine Anjou, South cattle complex – 5:15 PM

Cattle: Aberdeen Angus, South cattle complex – 5:30 PM

Pony hitches, South ring – 6 PM

Cattle: Simmental, South cattle complex – 6:30 PM

Sheep Canfield lead line, Sheep barn #36 – 7 PM

Cattle: Hereford, South cattle complex – 7:30 PM

