2017 Canfield Fair – Saturday guide

Saturday guide to the Canfield Fair
Canfield Fair Championship Truck & Tractor Pull
Where: Grandstand attraction
When: 7 PM
More events
Draft pony pig iron derby, Grandstand – 8 AM – 11 AM
Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting, Grandstand – Post Time 11 AM
Judging schedule
Jr. fair rabbits, Coliseum #8 – 8 AM
Jr. saddle horse drill team, North ring – 8 AM
Cattle: Jersey, Guernsey, South cattle complex – 9 AM
Registered mini horse under 34″, South ring – 9 AM
Draft horse: Hitch, East ring – 10 AM
Fashion revue: 4-H – Bldg, #25 auditorium – 11 AM
Jr. fair llama exhibition, Coliseum #8 – 12 PM
Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep barn #36 – 12:30 PM
Supreme champion dairy, South cattle complex – 3 PM
Jr. fair beef breeding projects, South cattle complex – 4 PM
Pocket pet decorated cage, Barn #10 – 5 PM
Pony hitches, South ring – 5 PM
Cattle: Beef shorthorn, South cattle complex – 6 PM
Dog agility demonstration, North ring – 7:30 PM
