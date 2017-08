WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A complaint about an animal ended with the scary discovery of a large python.

The reptile was found late Monday night in a parking lot in West Farmington.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area south of State Route 88 and used a pillow case to secure the snake. The deputies estimated that the python was 4 to 5 feet long.

A man agreed to take the snake until the game warden was contacted.