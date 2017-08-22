Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers trade Irving to Boston Celtics

CLEVELAND (WKBN/AP) – Multiple published reports say the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal.

In exchange, Cleveland receives Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer and have been looking for a partner.

Irving, who made the biggest shot in Cleveland history to win the 2016 NBA Finals, would join a Boston team that lost to Cleveland in last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs would be getting the 5-foot-9 Thomas, one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers who averaged 28.9 points last season. He missed most of the East finals with a hip injury.

The Vertical first reported the possible deal.

