Argiris T. Pappas Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown for Argiris T. Pappas of Youngstown who passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Camelot Arms.

He was born on February 16, 1952 to Thomas and Patra (Lemonis) Pappas.

He is a 1970 graduate of Brush High School in Cleveland and attended Cleveland State University.

Argiris worked at Green Road Hardware in Cleveland and did landscaping for Cleveland State University.

He lived in Youngstown for 18 years.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Argiris is survived by his mother; his daughter, Elena Pappas Khasat and her husband, Dr. Vikram Khasat of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Lincoln Thomas and Isla Grace Khasat.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 24, 2017, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Burial will take place in the Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.