Boardman Schools enters final phase for stadium project

The district is in the middle of a fundraising effort to raise money for ticket booths, bathrooms and locker rooms

By Published:
As Boardman Local Schools enters its third and final stage for its new stadium project, it is now working to raise $650,000 for new intricacies. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Boardman Local Schools enters its third and final stage for its new stadium project, it is now working to raise $650,000 for new intricacies.

The district is in the middle of a fundraising effort to raise money for ticket booths, bathrooms and locker rooms.

Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton said this project was long awaited.

“If you think back, the high school opened in 1969, so we’re looking at some 40 years to finally complete this campus. When they come here, this looks tremendous, but what they don’t realize is there’s a piece that needs to be done. So just like anything, you don’t want to stop on the 4-yard line and not score,” he said.

The district is celebrating 100 years of Boardman athletics this year.

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2018.

For more information on the fundraiser, or to donate, go to www.boardmanstadium.org.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s