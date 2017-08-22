Carol Jean Szili Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Carol Jean Szili, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born July 27, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jessie F. Gale and the late Lylia (Gardner) Gale.

Carol graduated from West Farmington High School and was employed in the Cost Department at Copperweld Steel for over 20 years.

She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the Women’s Auxiliary of the National Letter Carrier’s Association.

She loved dancing and traveling, enjoyed playing cards and gambling and loved spending time with her family and friends. Carol enjoyed nature and had a green thumb.

She is survived by her three children, Janet (Steve) Bubon of Warren, Ohio, Peggy (Brian) Pavlock of Warren and Stephen Szili of Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Randi Bailey, Jeffrey Bailey, Adam Joiner, Alyson Pavlock and Kyle Pavlock; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Szili, whom she married February 22, 1946; a daughter, Patricia Bailey; three sisters, Bertine Shively, Maxine Fenstermaker and Leora Brewster and a brother, Franklin Gale.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League and/or Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Youngstown, OH 44512, in her memory.

