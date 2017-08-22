Chester J. Evans, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Chester J. Evans, Jr., 74, of Warren, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1943 in Newton Falls, the son of Chester J., Sr. and Mary Ellen (Burns) Evans, and had lived in the area all his life.

Chet was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He worked as a welder for American Welding.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he belonged to the Mosquito Conservation League and had raised beagles to hunt.

He was influential with generations of young people in the neighborhood, teaching them to hunt and fish. He especially enjoyed fishing in Lake Erie, and had travelled the country, visiting all fifty states.

Surviving are his wife, Joanne (Matruder) Evans, whom he married April 4, 1961; two sons, Joseph T. (Mary) of Girard, and John R. (Patricia) Evans of Yorkville, Illinois and eight grandchildren, Jessica Evans, Courtney (Benjamin) Sanders, Alyssia Evans, Cody Evans, Nick Nunziato and triplets Shannon, Terrin and Kevin Horwitz.

Preceding him in death are three brothers, William Mauer, and James and Christopher Evans.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.