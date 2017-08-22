Confederate statue vandalized at cemetery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a Confederate statue in Camp Chase Cemetery in west Columbus was vandalized.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, someone vandalized the statue Camp Chase cemetery in the 2900 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website says Camp Chase shifted from a training camp for Union Army recruits to a prisoner-of-war camp early in the Civil War.

Prior to the establishment of the cemetery at Camp Chase, the Confederate dead were interred in the city cemetery of Columbus. Their remains were re-interred in the prison cemetery after its opening. In addition, the remains of 31 Confederate soldiers who died at Camp Dennison, near Cincinnati, were removed to Camp Chase Cemetery shortly after the cessation of the Civil War.

Officially, there is an estimate of 2,168 remains in 2,122 gravesites in Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery. However, this does not match the inscription on the Boulder monument.

There are two monuments in Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery. The first depicts a bronze figure of a Confederate Civil War soldier standing atop a granite arch, his rifle held vertically in front of him, with both hands resting on the top of the barrel.