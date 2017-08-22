FBI looking for wigged man who robbed Pittsburgh bank

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The FBI and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are looking for a man who was wearing a wig when they say he robbed a Pittsburgh Bank.

The robbery happened at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Dollar Bank on E. Carson Street.

According to the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division, the robber walked into the bank, showed a knife and demanded cash. He was wearing a wig and sunglasses.

He’s described as a white man, approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Those with information are asked to call the FBI at 412-432-4000.