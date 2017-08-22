Group of Browns players kneel during anthem

Browns coach Hue Jackson drew criticism last week when he seemed to indicate he didn't want his players to protest

More than a dozen Cleveland Browns huddled on the team's sideline Monday night during the national anthem.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, running backs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer were part of the group who circled together before a nationally televised game against the New York Giants. Several of the players knelt and joined hands while the anthem played.

Collins, Johnson, Jabrill Peppers, Seth DeValve, Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis, Calvin Pryor and Terrance Magee also dropped to one knee while Kizer, Shon Coleman, Britton Colquitt, Jason McCourty and Marcus Martin stood and supported their teammates by putting their hands on their shoulders.

Browns coach Hue Jackson drew criticism last week when he seemed to indicate he didn’t want his players to protest. However, Jackson clarified his remarks to say he respected any player who wanted to demonstrate.

 

