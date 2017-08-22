Indians place Miller, Salazar on disabled list

He has been placed on the disabled list twice in 20 days with knee tendinitis.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch at the Indians baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The left-hander, who makes his living fooling hitters and whose ability to pitch extended innings in October carried Cleveland to within one victory of a World Series title last season, will leave spring training March 2017 to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the disabled list for the second time in 20 days with knee tendinitis.

Also Tuesday, Cleveland placed starter Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL with elbow inflammation.

Miller made just seven pitches – all fastballs – in Monday night’s win over Boston before taking himself out. The left-hander was making his second appearance since being activated from the DL on Friday.

The Indians are hoping that rest will help Miller, who was a key in them getting to the World Series last year. While he’s had another solid season, Miller has not been nearly as dominant and his velocity has dropped considerably in the past month. He’s 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 38 games.

This is Salazar’s second trip to the DL. He was out from June 4 to July 22 with a shoulder issue and the team wanted him to work on his mechanics.

