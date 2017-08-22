JobsNOW: Pillow maker looking for hard-working employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company that has been in the Valley for over 50 years old is looking for help.

The busy season is coming as stores stock up from December through May, and to some people, Brentwood Originals makes one of the most important items in the home.

Ask any interior designer or homeowner and they will tell you a pillow can make or break a room. It gives you comfort when you sit and style to dress up a space. Brentwood Originals makes pillows for major retailers like Pier 1, Target and Walmart.

It’s an orchestra that moves the pillows throughout the plant. During filling, pillows are weighed to make sure it’s soft and cozy. Strict guidelines mandate that the weight must be within one-tenth of an ounce.

The sewing department has strict guidelines also when it comes to stitching. Detail is an important thing.

“The only real skilled trade we have is our sewing machine operators. It is a dying art so to speak. It is not in the schools,” said Candy Crum, Brentwood Originals human resources.

Brentwood is hoping to eventually develop a program with a local school to train sewers. It’s one of the most important parts of the process and must be done correctly.

“You would be surprised how many people and how many companies look at the stitching within the sewing we send out,” said Assistant Plant Manager Scott Hoff. “If it is not stitched right, they’ll return it.”

The other positions such as ticketing, filling, cleaning and pounding, packing, even shipping are all general labor jobs that don’t take require a lot of experience – but each is very important. Brentwood wants each link in the chain to be strong.

“Certain stores want it palletized, certain stores want their goods bagged. Some want them ticketed. Everything is different. It doesn’t matter whether or not you have experience for that. We are going to show you how to do it,” Crum said.

Brentwood has some big orders going out soon for over 100,000 pillows. Its busy season is coming up and runs beyond Christmas. The company is ready to hire.

“Someone that pays attention to fine detail and who will show up on time and isn’t afraid to put in some hard work. In the future it could lead to something bigger,” Hoff said.

Brentwood is hosting a job fair Thursday, August 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility located at 1309 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

The pay starts at $11 per hour with paid holidays and health insurance benefits. Scheduled work hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with mandatory overtime during peak seasons (including Saturday work).

OhioMeansJobs.com has more information on available positions throughout the state.