Judith L. Draa Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Judith L. Draa, 60, of McDonald, died peacefully Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles.

She was born September 15, 1956 in Warren, the daughter of Floyd and Lula (Clay) Cox and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Judy worked as a machinist for General Electric in Niles.

She enjoyed feeding the birds, reading and traveling.

Surviving are four sons, Joseph (Barbara) of Texas, Michael of Huntsville, Alabama, Thomas Draa of Nevada and Matthew Cox of McDonald; a sister, Delores Hargis of Niles and three brothers, Will (Debbie) of McDonald, Ray of Niles and Tom Cox of Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Michael D. Draa, who died May 4, 2017 and a brother, Laurel Cox.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Her remains will be laid to rest at a later date at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.