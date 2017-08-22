Mahoning Co. engineer warns drivers to be careful as paving picks up

As work continues along Meridian Road in Youngstown and Austintown, several new projects will be getting started

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer said with a number of weeks left in the local road paving season, drivers need to be reminded to use care in construction zones.

As work continues along Meridian Road on Youngstown’s west side and in Austintown, several new projects will be getting started as the county’s paving program gets underway this week.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti said drivers trying to get through these construction zones need to slow down and use extra caution.

“There’s a lot of impatient drivers going through the construction zones — I’ve personally witnessed it, people driving pretty fast through there. All construction’s going to pose a temporary inconvenience while it’s going on and there’s a lot of construction going on right now.”

While most of the paving work should be completed in the next several weeks, the Meridian Road project may not be finished until late this fall.

