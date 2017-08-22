Man arrested with explosives before Charlottesville vigil in Ohio

Bomb squads found nothing during a search of the area near the gathering, and it proceeded as planned

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is in jail on $100,000 bond after being arrested with a pipe bomb and another homemade explosive device hours before a nearby vigil for the people killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.

WEWS-TV reported Monday that local police and federal authorities are investigating whether there was any link to Wednesday’s vigil in Akron. Bomb squads found nothing during a search of the area near the gathering, and it proceeded as planned.

The 26-year-old Akron man is charged with possessing and manufacturing dangerous ordnance. Cleveland.com reports that the suspect told police both devices were fireworks and the bag they were in was owned by a friend.

